Ahead of the BON 2020 edition, which will hold on December 5 in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, fans have begun voting for their choice of ‘Best Kiss in a movie’.

The Best of Nollywood (BON) awards is held annually to honour outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry is known for its unique award categories like ‘Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie’ and ‘Best Kiss in a movie’.

But year in, year out, the latter has remained the most anticipated category and for obvious reasons.

In the last 11 years, the organisers have consistently rewarded the ‘Best Kiss’ in a Nollywood movie. For this year, the nominees include Alex Ekubo/Sharon Ooja in (Bling Lagosians), JKA Swanky/Munachi Abii in (Living in Bondage Breaking Free), Laura Fidel/Kunle Remi in (Pole Girl), Omowunmi Dada/Efa Iwara in (The Sessions), and IK Ogbonna/Matilda Lambert (Unroyal).

A controversial award category no doubt, but Seun Oloketuyi, the founder of BON Awards, who revealed that the category has no romantic undertone and is strictly professional.

‘‘For Best of Nollywood (BON) the best kisses are not just exchanged by lovers, they are those that curl even the viewers’ toes. This year, in the best kiss in a movie category of BON awards, five excellent kisses shared by actors on screen have been selected, and they are great kisses by mighty fine actors that did make our toes curl. Watch the nominated kissing scenes and judge, which really is the winning kiss,’’ he explained.

Past nominees of this award category include Seun Akindele, Roseanne Marcel, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Alex Ekubo, Tope Osoba, IK Ogbonna, Mawuli Gavor, Odera Olivia, Eddy Watson, Victoria Egbuchere, Yemi Blaq, Ifu Ennada, Bimbo Ademoye, Shawn Faqua, and Ruth Kadiri.

