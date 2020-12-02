Borno State has been the target of attacks from the Boko Haram sect. Photo: [email protected]

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said there is a need for the redoubling of efforts to rid the country of violent extremism.

Fayemi made the call on Tuesday when he led a delegation of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on a condolence visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State over the recent massacre in the northeast state.

“This insane attack, like so many before it, is an assault on our fundamental freedoms,” Fayemi who is the chairman of the NGF tweeted, a few days after scores were killed around Marrabati and Hammayya villages, near Zabarmari by Boko Haram terrorists while on their way to their farms.

“We must recommit and redouble our common efforts to rid our country of violent extremism and we are in solidarity with the people of Borno and all Nigerians.”

While condoling with the victims of the attacks, their families and Borno people over the incident, the 55-year-old former Mines and Solid Minerals Development minister described it as “unspeakable.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the people of Borno State,” Fayemi added.

Led a delegation from Nigeria Governors’ Forum to commiserate with our brother, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on the unspeakable massacre of innocent farmers in Zabamari village. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the people of Borno State. pic.twitter.com/Kv7OM0in3G — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) December 1, 2020

Calls For Sack Mount

The killing of the farmers has drawn widespread condemnation and outcry from within and outside the country, sparking calls for the sack of Nigeria’s service chiefs.

During plenary on Tuesday, the Senate called for their replacement, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure and remodel the entire security architecture and investigate allegations of widespread corruption and leakages within the security architecture.

Earlier on Monday, Buhari condoled with the families of the victims and gave a “marching order” to the military to flush out insurgents in the country. Buhari told the military that the fight should not be one-off, but on a continuous basis until “we root out the terrorists.”