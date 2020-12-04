By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states have resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari “as soon as possible to address security challenges across the country particularly in the light of the carnage in Borno State”

The governors took the decision at the 22nd meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) held on Wednesday, during which a delegation of members briefed the meeting on its findings when it paid a commiseration visit to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri on 1st December, 2020, over the killing of over forty (40) rice farmers in Garin Kwashebe in Jere Local Government Area of the state.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, but made available on Friday by the NGF secretariat, the governors also elected to support the necessary reforms that will result in a police force that works for all.

“As an immediate to medium-term measure, members agreed to pay close attention to the conduct of police officers across the country in order to get them and other internal security operatives fully back to work as they have not been functioning to full capacity since the #EndSARS protests with the attendant security exposure to the safety of lives and properties of the ordinary citizens.”

They urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities urgently resolve their differences to allow for immediate reopening of the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The governors have elected to “encourage the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to hasten the implementation of the truce elements in their resolutions so as to allow schools reopen immediately.”

They faulted the practice where the Federal Government was currently collecting stamp duties, insisting the stamp duties “belong primarily to States and the various collection platforms are channels of payment to the states; while aligning with the guidance provided by its lawyers and experts.”

The governors elected to endorse the two proposals that canvassed for infrastructure development by the Governor Nasir el Rufai Committee and the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The el-RUfai’s Adhoc Committee Leverage Portion of Accumulated Pension Funds for Investment in Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is proposing the creation of a National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) under the auspices of the such that a total sum of N2 Trillion Naira at 9% interest can be accessed through the NSIA.

NGF’s Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State told the meeting about a similar proposal by CBN Governor to enable stats access N15 trillion naira for national infrastructure funding through INFRACREDIT at a lower interest rate of 5%.

The governors agree to keep active and operational the State COVID -19 Task Force Teams and Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) in addition to ensuring the prompt release of funds as outlined in the State Incidence Action Plans (IAP).

They also agreed to keep temporary treatment centers open, ensure ramping up COVID-19 testing across the country, and support the planned “COVID-19 Testing Week’ to be launched by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The governors agreed to commit to achieving the second Eligibility Criteria (EC) requirement of publishing online their approved FY21 Annual State Budget, prepared under the National Chart of Accounts, by 31st January 2021.

“Governors also restated their commitment to implement reforms associated with the programme including the deployment of a Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to support effective land administration and an efficient property tax system.”

They resolved to inaugurate the NGF-NESG Economic Roundtable (NNER) Steering Committee, whose technical committee is to commence the implementation of the strategic plan; which includes but not limited to the national mapping of subnational endowments; global mapping of sub-national entities for global competitiveness and development of competitiveness toolkits.