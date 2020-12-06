By Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country to explore other options in the effort to bring the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast to an end.

Sule made the call on Saturday in Maiduguri when he led a delegation from the state on a condolence visit to the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, over the recent killing of 43 farmers in Zabarmani.

A statement signed by Governor Sule’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, quoted the governor as saying that it is time to start thinking differently, especially after trying several options which are yet to solve the lingering insurgency.

Sule said it is saddening that in this era, some people can engage in such barbaric acts as happened in Zabarmani where innocent lives were lost.

He said: “Today, we are here to commiserate with the government and, indeed, the entire people of Borno State for what you are going through.

“In Nasarawa State, our concerns are constantly with the people of Borno State.”

He noted that progress will not come to a place where there is no peace, praying to God to restore peace to the people of Borno State.

The Nasarawa State governor seized the opportunity of the visit to commend his Borno State counterpart for the progress so far recorded in the state in spite of the challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“It is saddening each time a life was lost, but we have seen some progress. For that reason, we have not lost hope,” Sule said.

Responding, Governor Zulum expressed deep appreciation over the visit purposely to sympathise with the government and people of Borno State over the recent killing of farmers on their farmlands.

Zulum added that the visit by the governor of Nasarawa State will further strengthen the already existing relationship between the two states, stressing that the visit has also shown a degree of fraternity between Borno and Nasarawa states, which symbolise unity.

“Therefore, we shall remain committed to this noble cause of fostering relationship between the two states,” Zulum stated.

Those who accompanied Sule on the visit include the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura; Senator John Damboyi, Director-General, A. A Sule Campaign Organisation; the Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Bage and the Emir of Keffi, HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Usman Yamusa III.