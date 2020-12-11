Undertow

In February 2015, ex-president Goodluck Jonathan postponed the presidential election for six weeks. The delay, which lasted till March 28, was thought to be a gambit to stave off electoral defeat and assure victory for the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In reality, however, the delay allowed the newly hired defence contractors from South Africa and Ukraine, aka mercenaries, to battle surging Boko Haram militants, liberate nearly all the local government areas occupied by the insurgents, and make it possible for the state to participate in that year’s elections. In rapid succession, the mercenaries reclaimed 10 local governments from the insurgents, and the state went on to participate in the elections, which the opposition paradoxically won. But with the inauguration of the Muhammadu Buhari presidency in May 2015, the mercenaries, whose presence was never really officially acknowledged, were repudiated.

Barely five years later, after substantial progress had been made by the Nigerian Army to, as officials put it optimistically, degrade and technically defeat the insurgents, calls for the reintroduction of mercenaries have begun to be heard in high places. After a particularly bloody week of Boko Haram terror that led to the death two Saturdays ago of nearly 80 rice farmers near Zabarmari in Jere local government area of Borno State, all of whom were slaughtered like animals, Borno governor Babagana Zulum, a professor, advocated a number of measures to put an end to the insurgency. One of the measures was the hiring of mercenaries, widely believed to have been effective in 2015. In particular, the governor’s call followed the allegation by some of the victims of the massacre in Zabarmari that military authorities, contrary to what federal officials said, were tipped off about the congregation of Boko Haram insurgents in the area.

Borno officials surmise that the Nigerian military’s inability to do anything about the warning was largely because they had been overstretched or/and poorly armed. In contrast, mercenaries are unlikely to go into battle without the requisite arms, as they demonstrated in 2015 to devastating effect and grudging applause. In his submission before a federal delegation that visited him to condole with the people of Borno, Prof Zulum had suggested the following: “One of our recommendations as possible solutions to end the insurgency is the immediate recruitment of our youths into military and paramilitary services to complement the efforts of the Nigerian forces. Our second recommendation is to engage the services of our immediate neighbours, especially the government of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic, in clearing the remnants of Boko Haram hiding in the shores of the Lake Chad. Our third recommendation is for the President to engage the services of mercenaries to clear the entire Sambisa forest. Our fourth recommendation is for him to provide the police and the military, with armoured personnel carriers and other related equipment.”

Of all his suggestions, the mercenaries option was the most celebrated and controversial. This was expected. In 2015, when the administration of Dr Jonathan hired the foreign defence contractors, it was not without its share of controversy. The military found it unflattering that mercenaries took over their responsibilities and made them look ineffective. There was thus some resistance. This resistance snowballed into persecution when, after the inauguration of the Buhari presidency, some of the military and intelligence officers who cooperated with the mercenaries were allegedly eased out of the military. Though the present leadership of the military has been careful not to be embroiled in any controversy about the propriety of inviting mercenaries into the bloody fray in the Northeast, they have suggested that it is not a decision for the military to make. Given the passion with which Prof Zulum approaches state matters, his mercenaries suggestion is nothing but a reflection of his desperation to get a quick solution to the bloodletting draining his state. He has condoled with too many communities and towns in his state to be finicky about where the solution comes from. He is simply tired of the bloodshed.

Hiring mercenaries may cast the Nigerian military in bad light, but in view of the elongation of the insurgency bleeding the Northeast, not to say the admission by the Army Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, that the crisis might last for another 20 years, it is increasingly difficult for solution seekers not to think outside the box. If mercenaries could be effective in 2015, as many officials reluctantly admitted to the chagrin of the military, there is little to suggest they could not be similarly effective in 2020 or 2021 against a shrinking band of insurgents whose tactics have not significantly changed in the past five or so years since they embarked on asymmetric warfare. Indeed, with the wary but self-denigrating admission of the Buhari administration that it had given the military all they requested, there is little sense in sticking to the ineffectiveness of the past few years, notwithstanding the announcement by presidency spokesmen that Boko Haram had been technically defeated or significantly degraded. Even though the Buhari administration is openly wary of anything remotely connected with the insurgency, including the insurgents’ obsession with soft targets, officials have been unable to hide both their frustrations and their seeming resignation to fate.

More than how they resisted the presence of mercenaries in 2015, military officers today, and the presidency that was all the time hostile to the defence contractors, are likely to find Prof Zulum’s suggestion repugnant. It is also unlikely that the governor himself seriously believed the federal government would be amenable to his radical suggestions. His other suggestions may not be as explosive as the mercenaries option, but what the governor was in fact wary of advocating, which the National Assembly and other well-meaning Nigerians have repeatedly voiced, is the replacement of the top leadership of the military, all of whom have since reached retirement age. There is nothing in military service guidelines to suggest that the president had the leeway to defy service rules and keep service chiefs in office.

Indeed the only option left to be tried by President Buhari in the fight against Boko Haram is the replacement of his service chiefs. His predecessor had tried mercenaries, which worked guardedly well in the circumstance. President Buhari himself had in 2018 violated the constitution by unilaterally dipping his hands into the country’s excess crude reserves to spend $496m on military procurement without appropriation. In short, everything else but the replacement of service chiefs had been tried to no avail. Probably the only option left is the appointment of new service chiefs. Why the president is reluctant to try this option is hard to say. Some commentators have speculated that the president appears more interested in regime security than in national security; and others believe that since he is too cautious in making appointments, he would find it tiresome if not truly vexatious to have to look for new service chiefs.

Whatever the case, it is clear that the president’s wish is at variance with the wish of nearly the rest of the country. Borno State, the epicenter of the insurgency, is tired of the bloodletting. The state’s governor is sick and tired of paying condolence visits to victims of the insurgency and the constant and wasteful rebuilding of destroyed infrastructure. Nigerians themselves, despite being far from the war theatre, have had it up to their necks with unending news of attacks and killings, much of it now compounded by banditry overwhelming the rest of the country. And the global community appears also sick to their tummies of the gory news that relentlessly flows from Nigeria. It is remarkable that the Buhari administration does not feel the urgency of considering all available options, and in fact seems inexplicably inured to the anguish suffered by victims of insurgency and banditry. What else can the country do to coax the president to reconstitute his security team which has clearly become so ineffective or has become just plain tired?

Whatever anyone says, the Buhari administration is unlikely to opt for mercenaries. He will more likely and readily seek increased funding for the military, even though commanders continue to decry the lack of adequate and serviceable military hardware. And he will also mouth more platitudes about how competent the military and security agencies can be, perhaps given more time and arms. But it is precisely this extra time that the country does not have, as everyone but the presidency has admitted. No one seems to know what else to do or say to nudge the president to make drastic personnel changes. Indeed, no one is even sure, whether, left to him, he sees the need to make any significant changes. Nigerians can only hope that their president would not fiddle while Rome burns, or that when he eventually stirs himself, it would not be too late. Given his well-known biases, they are not certain that he would ever countenance the thought of bringing in mercenaries; but as he dithers, even that option appears to have become unavailable. The mercenaries recruited by the Jonathan administration in 2015 have sworn not to return to Nigeria should they be enticed. They make reference to how badly they were treated the first time. Their refusal, as reassuring as it may seem to the military, may in fact be a metaphor for the foreclosing of all and every option imaginable, perhaps including the replacement of service chiefs.