Our Reporter

Twenty-Two thousand five hundred and fifty-six ghost workers have been discovered masquerading as teachers and workers in local government areas after two simultaneous verification exercises ordered by Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum.

The findings were contained in separate reports presented to the governor by the committee on local government staffs verification chaired by Senator Kaka Malam Yale and another on primary school teachers chaired by Dr Shettima Kullima.

14,762 ghost workers were discovered in local government pay system, while 7,794 ghost teachers were also identified.

A total figure of over N420m was saved according to the data presented to the governor. The amount came from about N183.6m recovered in bogus teachers’ salary, while another N237m was recovered from ghost LGA staff.

In one of the two reports, chairman of the Primary School Teachers verification committee, Dr Shettima Kullima said the total number of primary school teachers in the 27 local government areas were 26,450 before the verification. He noted that 24,250 teachers took part in the exercise while about 2,204 did not appear before the committee.

The Chairman said, the total gross salary of the teachers before the verification was N693m while the figure had now reduced to N509m after 18,656 staffs were cleared for Biometric data capture, which led to the savings of N183m.

In the other presentation, Senator Kaka Malam Yale who chaired the committee for local government staffs verification, said, at the end of the exercise, the number of staff dropped from 71,568 to 56,806. Accordingly, salary wage dropped from N1.1b to N965m being the new salary wage for the 27 LGAs.

After receiving both reports, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said the verification exercise along several other measures was taken to make the local government a veritable tool for local transformation.

Zulum also said the primary school teachers’ verification was aimed at improving the standards of education, noting that his administration attached high priority to primary education.