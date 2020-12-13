Breaking News

Borussia Dortmund sack coach Lucien Favre – media

By
0
borussia-dortmund-sack-coach-lucien-favre-–-media
Views: Visits 5

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have sacked coach Lucien Favre after a string of poor results, German media reported Sunday.

Both Bild newspaper and Kicker magazine reported that Dortmund had decided to part ways with the 63-year-old Swiss coach after a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart on Saturday.

Since taking the reins at Dortmund two years ago, Favre has twice led the club to second place in the Bundesliga, but has often been criticised for not managing to launch a serious title challenge.

The Swiss has also been heavily criticised for recent performances, with Dortmund having picked up just one point from their last three games.





No comments yet

Chuka Obi: The Music Rebel

Previous article

Katsina: Military deploys fighter jets in search of missing students

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News