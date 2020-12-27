Bosun is an Entrepreneur. Founder of Exclusive Gems a luxury Jewelry brand, and Lagos gift shop.She is the publisher of the first series of the ‘The Complete Woman Inspirational Planner 2021’. A unique planner explicitly designed to inspire and challenge the Nigerian woman to achieve her set goals. Bosun Adewale is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife. She is also an alumna of The Lagos Business school.

An advocate for Nation building, she founded The Guardians of Hope Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports indigent accident and emergency victims on Lagos roads. She spends most Friday evenings getting streetwalkers off the streets, and by the Grace of God, she has been able to get a good number back on their feet.

In this interview with Yetunde Oladeinde , the amazon who is married to Kola Adewale, owner and founder of The Place restaurants takes you into her world,

CAN tell us about your background and upbringing?

For my primary education, I attended Command Children School, Ojo then moved on to Mayflower Secondary school Ikenne in Ogun state. I attended The Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, where I studied Philosophy. I had a brief stint in the banking industry before joining my husband at The Place.

What inspired your deep commitment to impacting society through your Guardians of Hope NGO and others?

It was my quest of contributing my quota to my community when I chanced on our first beneficiary, a man named Moses Asuquo at LASUTH. I realised that some patients admitted to the hospital lose their lives because they cannot afford medical bills as little as N 1000. My encounter with a family who lost a loved one because they could not afford 1500 for tetanus injection was particularly traumatising for me. We all have a part to play.

How did Guardians of hope started what have been the impact so far? What level do you plan to take this to?

Guardians of Hope didn’t start as a foundation from the beginning. I was just passionate about helping the needy and ensuring that families get the needed help that they desire. As the vision grew more significant, we registered it as a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) and invited people with like minds who came on board to support the initiative.

We are happy to be involved with saving the lives of strangers. Because we intervene mostly in Accidents and emergencies, a lot of our beneficiaries are brought in unconscious. We become their family. We are the ones the doctors call when they need to pay for drugs, surgeries and whatever else is required.

There are so many government hospitals around the country and families who need help with getting their loved ones back on their feet. The plan is to reach out to as many accidents and emergency victims in these hospitals who cannot afford to pay their bills.

Gender equality and balance is a topical issue, what are your thoughts about it?

Every gender, whether male or female has the right to equal opportunities and access to matters in all the institutions of the society, be it religion, economy, education, culture, and polity.

However, many organisations and political groups across the globe structurally exclude minority and marginalised groups. As a result, representation and participation of women and young people in leadership remain low.

The private sector and government parastatals should aim to contribute to the active participation of all groups in society and the equal distribution of power and influence between women and men, regardless of their age, gender, religion, or ethnic background.

You just became an author, please can you tell us the process that inspired this and what you hope to achieve with it?

God inspired this planner; I cannot take credit for that. During the lockdown, I was asking God for what to do with all the free time that I have, and the idea came to me.

One of the challenges facing the modern woman today is Time Management. So many women say they wish they had more than 24 hours in a day. Life is busy. So many things contend for our attention. If women don’t learn to be deliberate about our time management, we will find that we are unable to achieve our set goals.

That, in a nutshell, is the story of The Complete Woman Inspirational Planner 2021. The first indigenous planner specifically designed to inspire the Nigerian woman to achieve her dreams.

TCWIP is an inspirational one-year goal-setting journal which is strategically planned to be an extraordinary personal organiser with step by step guide that will enable the user to achieve their set goals.

Some of its unique features include inspiring personal stories shared by 12 amazing Nigerian women, the monthly financial planner, weekly meal planner, habit tracker, weekly self-assessment reviews and quotes to motivate the user through the month.

What are the plans for its release and how accessible will it be for everyone?

The planner was released in September and has since been selling fast. I love the fact that many women are beginning to see time management as something they should own. For updates, readers can visit our our Instagram page and send us a DM on @tcwip. The planner is now available at bookstores.

As an entrepreneur, what was your first business attempt and what memories does it hold for you?

My first business attempt was in my Uni days. I would leave Ife to come to Balogun market to get jewellery for sales. The business was profitable because students love to look good.

Now achieving work-life balance is quite challenging, as a career woman and mother, how do you ensure that personal, spousal and motherhood responsibilities is well catered for?

Honestly, I don’t think there can ever be a balance. You just plan your time, do what you can, outsource the rest. I give 100% to each item on my todo per time. For example, I may plan to spend 15 mins playing car race with my son. I will ensure he has my full attention all that time.

So, how do you refuel the engine, how do you unwind?

I regularly take out time to be with myself. Just go away for a few days, rest, feed my spirit and of course my body with good food that I didn’t have to make.

As a woman of style, what are your fashion fetish and must-haves?

I’ll say my lip balm. I don’t like chapped lips

Who are the people that has had the most significant influence in moulding and shaping you?

My late step Dad, Mr Oludayo Salako. He was a good man. He was very upright and instilled in us the importance of honesty. He was so easy to talk to, there was absolutely nothing I could not discuss with him.