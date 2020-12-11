Headies Host: Nancy Isime and Bovi

Ace Nigerian comedian Bovi and Nollywood actress Nancy Isime are posed to host the annual Headies award.

The award show which is aimed at rewarding excellence in the Nigerian music and creative industry for its 14th edition reviewed songs from July 2019 to September 2020.

The event is slated to hold on January 2021 and will be the 14th edition of the awards.

To unveil the hosts, organizers of the show used a jungle-themed concept that has been met with mixed reactions.

Many social media users reacted negatively to the photos, slamming the creative team behind the shoot for such a “bad idea.”

This is not the first time either hosts will be hosting the show. In 2019, Nancy Isime alongside rapper and actor Reminisce hosted the show.

In 2018, Bovi alongside media personality Toke Makinwa hosted the show.

The organizers released the nominees’ list earlier this week.

This year’s award show will see Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mayorkun and Tiwa Savage contend for one of the most coveted awards, “Artist of the Year”.

Victor AD, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Teni, Rema and Chike will battle it out for Headies Revelation while the highly coveted title of Next Rated will have Tems, Omah Lay, Oxlade and Bella Shmurda go head to head.