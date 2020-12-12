Photo by Oli SCARFF / POOL / AFP

Football lovers can look forward to the latest edition of a classic Premier League rivalry, as Manchester United host derby rivals Manchester City live on SuperSport today.

The Manchester derby pits together two teams who have struggled to find consistency and identity so far this season, racking up the pressure even further on the players and managers.

In head-to-head stats, United and City have met in 182 matches across all competitions since their first meeting in 1891. The Red Devils have claimed 76 wins compared to 54 for the Citizens, while 52 games have been drawn.

United completed a league ‘double’ over their cross-city rivals last season: a 2-1 win at the Etihad in December 2019, featuring goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, was followed by a 2-0 triumph at Old Trafford in March 2020 in which Martial was again on the score sheet, as well as Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay.

United will be particularly concerned that their home Premier League form has been unimpressive to say the least, but they do have the tendency of raising their game for clashes with fellow heavyweights.

“I want to see the player show intent: be attacking and go enjoy themselves. That’s the Manchester United way,” said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

City, meanwhile, have fallen from the incredible heights of performance they enjoyed in winning back-to-back titles under Pep Guardiola in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but they remain capable of producing astonishing football when it all ‘clicks’ together.

“We would love to score more but it will come and one day we will break everything,” Guardiola warned.

Key players to look up to are Bruno Fernandes, a player who has nade such an enormous impact on Manchester United in just his first season at Old Trafford. The Portuguese attacking midfielder is a goal-scorer, goal-creator and talisman – so much so that the Red Devils’ tactical approach is effectively ‘get the ball to the Bruno’. Will he again come up trumps when United hosts City for the derby?

Kevin De Bruyne is the masterful Belgian who will be looking to stamp his authority on this derby and lead City back towards the top of the Premier League log. De Bruyne’s passing, shooting and ability to drive forward with the ball are unmatched and he represents the most clear and present threat to United’s defence.

Head-to-head stats

Battles to watch

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer v Pep Guardiola – United manager ‘OGS’ has managed to get the better of his counterpart in recent meetings, adopting a defensive approach and using the counter attack to devastating effect. How Guardiola adapts to this challenge could be key in shaping the outcome of this match.

Anthony Martial v Kyle Walker – United’s French striker has enjoyed his time against City in recent matches and has shown some solid form playing out on the left of the attack. This will bring him into direct contact with Walker, who has been one of City’s top performers and will look to quell the danger posed by Martial.

David de Gea v Sergio Aguero – United’s first-choice goalkeeper has returned to something like his best form this season, providing a foundation for the defence to build on. His task will be to keep out the deadly Sergio Aguero, who has struggled with injuries this season but remains one of the best strikers in the Premier League when fit and firing.

