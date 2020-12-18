By Ibrahim Adam

A renowned author, Yvonne Ebibi in her new book ‘Finding Your She Spark’, has admonished women in Africa to build a ‘Premium’ brand to help them succeed in life.

Yvonne commended African women for their hard work but said they lack the courage to ‘ask for more’.

The author spoke at the weekend in Lagos during a chat on her new book.

Ebibi said branding is a unique proposition which all African women must add to their day-to-day activities to realise their worth.

She stated that ‘Finding Your She Spark’ is filled with experiences, encounters, and affirmations which the women can use as case studies to build themselves.

“African women give so much without realising it and with that, they settle for less. If you can build yourself to become a premium brand, then you can charge for premium price.

“Whatever you have is enough to build a brand around you. Your brand links to your perceived worth but despite how hardworking our women are, they lack the courage to ask for what they deserve.”

She continued: “This book is filled with real experiences, relatable encounters, and rich exemplars which will help women discover, maximise and monetise their brands.

“My target is talking about women in Africa who have been through ups and downs and treated unfairly and also making them rise above all to become all they are born to be.

“As individuals, if we can position our brand, as premium, then we will get that kind of attention we dream about. If the women can put their head up, work, and understand that they have worth and priceless, then they will train their daughters and family to build a community that knows their worth.

“We have cases of women who work hard and those who have content but don’t know how to network or build a brand. This is a wake call for all women,” she added.