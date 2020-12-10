Lebanese-Brazilian financier Joseph Safra, who built a banking empire spanning from Brazil to Switzerland and a fortune that made him the world’s wealthiest banker, has died on Thursday, 10 December, at the age of 82.

Safra helped run and expand his family’s commercial and private-banking realm, catering to an affluent clientele from São Paulo to New York and Monte Carlo, he died of natural causes according to a statement issued by the bank.

According to Financial Times, Safra was credited with making Banco Safra Brazil’s eighth-largest bank by assets, the Swiss private banking arm of his group acquired Switzerland’s bank Sarasin & Co in 2011.

As a member of Brazil’s most prominent Jewish business clan, he was deeply involved in Jewish community affairs, spending a great deal of his time and fortune funding health, education, charity projects and paying for the construction of synagogues and community centres.

The Safras stood out among a number of Brazilian families whose businesses grew transnational yet remained loyal to their ethnic roots, while banking was the axis of his activities, Safra also sought to diversify his wealth by investing in paper and pulp, global real estate, telecoms and cattle ranching.

The Safra group also has a stake in banana producer Chiquita brands international and real estate assets such as London’s 30 St Mary Axe, often known as The Gherkin.

Safra, who arrived in Brazil as a teenager nearly 70 years ago from Beirut with his father Jacob and brothers Edmond and Moise to set up a trade financing shop, ranks as the world’s wealthiest banker, with an estimated fortune of $19.9 billion, according to Forbes Magazine.

Safra seldom granted interviews, saying he avoided speaking Portuguese in public for fear of being misunderstood.

A fluent speaker of Arabic, English and four other languages, he reportedly paid $2.5 billion for Moise’s 50% stake in Banco Safra in 2006, putting an end to years of disputes over the direction of the bank.

