Breakdancing To Make Olympics Debut At Paris 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved breakdancing, officially called breaking, as a competitive sport for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The IOC on Monday announced breaking along with skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing as the four new sport approved by the body as it seeks to attract a younger audience to the historic competition. It will be the first DanceSport event to appear at an Olympic Games, after trials two years ago at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Breaking will make its Olympic Games debut, building on the success of the sport at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.pic.twitter.com/ZthK3ZRxIv — Olympics (@Olympics) December 7, 2020

“Today is a historic occasion, not only for b-boys and b-girls but for all dancers around the world,” said Shawn Tay, president of the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF).

“The WDSF could not be prouder to have breaking included at Paris 2024, and we thank everyone who helped make it possible: the executive board of the IOC, the Paris 2024 organizers, the WDSF staff and, most importantly, the breaking community itself.”

Breakdancing is an athletic style of street dance which originated in the United States. The dance was created by the African American and Puerto Rican youth in the early 1970s and is known to be closely associated with the hip hop culture.

Break dancing in the 2024 olympics should be a treat. — Chip Limonoff (@climonoff) December 7, 2020

Breakdancing is one of the new sports set to debut during the 2024 Olympics. Twerking in 2028



Rioting and Looting in 2032 — Oscar (@oscarjsantos57) December 8, 2020

Breakdancing is gonna be in the 2024 Olympics 😯 😳 🤩 hip hop has gone so far 👏👏👏 — Mamluk (@chynowithawhy) December 8, 2020