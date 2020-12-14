Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Monday evening says 17 out of the missing students of Government Secondary School, Kankara area of the state attacked by bandits last Friday night have been found.

Governor Masari who disclosed this in an interview with Deutsche Welle , DW Radio, said the students were found and have since been reunited with their families. He said the majority of the students were in the Forest in Zamfara while saying efforts were in place to rescue the students safely.

According to him, “As at today (Monday), information available to me shows that 17 of the missing children have been found. 15 of them were found around Dinya in Danmusa, I was informed by the DPO. One other was found through them and the last, the father called that his son has returned home.

All these missing children who have been found have been reunited with their families since we have shut down the schools.”

On the negotiation with the bandits, Masari said, “I was told that they spoke with a teacher whose son was also kidnapped that the bandits said the helicopter should stop roving and that they will collect ransom but they didn’t specify. And so they ended the call.

“Majority of the missing children are in Forest in Zamfara. By God willing, the children will be returned safely. Efforts ongoing to secure their release within two to three days. We solicit for prayers and urge the parents to remain calm and patience as we are doing everything possible to rescue the children,” Governor Masari said. Earlier, Masari had visited President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a week long visit to Daura, Katsina State and briefed him about the kidnapped school students.

Buhari has also come under fire for refusing to visit both the school where the attack happened and the community where the school is situated , but instead sent a delegation to visit and sympathise with families of the abducted students to calm frayed nerves.

