Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has said the abductors of at least 333 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, have contacted his government.

He made this known when he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari when he visited him in his country home in Daura. But he didn’t say if any ransom was demanded.

Masari briefed the President who is also in the state on the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the abducted students of Government Science School in the Kankara area of the state, Punch is reporting.

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, made this known today.

“As the government intensifies efforts to rescue all the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, President Muhammadu Buhari receives a briefing on the ongoing mission from Katsina State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari this afternoon in Daura,” @BashirAhmaad tweeted.

Buhari has come under fire for failing to visit the community where the attack on the school took place or the school itself but instead chose to visit his cows in Daura on Monday. He had rather sent a delegation from Abuja to visit the school and sympathise with the families of the victims, and to also visit the state governor.

Global rights group, Amnesty International, has also condemned the abduction of the schoolboys while calling on the Buhari regime to ensure their speedy release.

Also, the United Nations condemned the mass abduction of the students.

Expressing its concern in a statement by the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, on Monday, the organization said, “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 11 December attack on a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits.

“The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families. He reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights. He urges the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crime.”

Gunmen on motorcycles stormed the Government Science School at Kankara late on Friday and engaged security forces in a fierce gunbattle, forcing hundreds of students to flee and hide in surrounding bushes and forest.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari who visited the school on Saturday said soldiers were working to locate and free the hostages. On Sunday, the governor noted that 333 students are still missing.

The President had arrived in the state on Friday, hours before the abduction took place.