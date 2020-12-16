By Idowu Bankole

Federal legislator representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency and Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has officially dumped the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Defection letter of Adefisoye dated 10th December 2020 was read during plenary on Wednesday, December 17, 2020, by the speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Adefisoye, who is popularly known as ‘Small Alhaji’ stated in the letter titled “Notice of Defection To The All Progressive Congress” that his decision to dump SDP was largely informed by the irreconcilable leadership crisis within the party.

The defection letter read in parts, “I write to inform the Honourable Speaker of my resignation as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“My decision to quit the SDP was informed by the irreconcilable leadership crisis within the party. The protracted leadership crisis has manifested in the plethora of ongoing court cases as well as the multiple factions of the party that have surfaced at the National level and Ondo State chapter of SDP.

“In view of the above, I hereby notify the House of my decision to officially become a full-fledged member of the All Progressive Congress (APC)”.

