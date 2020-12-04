By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

Fleeing former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina was brought before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday morning by a combined team of policemen and operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina, who is being tried for money laundering by the EFCC, along with his company, Common Input Ltd, was found by the court to have jumped bail when he suddenly stopped attending trial for over a month now.

The court subsequently revoked the bail granted him, issued a bench warrant for his arrest and ordered his surety, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume to forfeit the N500million bail bond he pledged.

The police, at the weekend, announced that it arrested Maina in neighbouring Niger Republic, following which he was brought back to Nigeria on Thursday aboard a Nigeria Police Force’s aircraft.

Maina, dressed in kaftan and a cap to match, is currently seated in court, sandwiched between security men, awaiting the commencement of proceedings before Justice Okon Abang.