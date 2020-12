Britain’s Anthony Joshua (R) fights against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev (L) during their heavyweight world title boxing match at Wembley Arena in north west London on December 12, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE / POOL / AFP)

Anthony Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round at London’s Wembley Arena on Saturday to retain his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles.

Joshua’s victory sets up a potential all-British heavyweight unification bout against Tyson Fury in 2021.

