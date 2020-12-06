Following the conduct of bye-elections across the country on Saturday, December 5, 2020, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos East senatorial district, Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared winner.

Results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his closest rival of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured 11,257 votes.

From the results, Abiru defeated Gbadamosi by a very wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Similarly, following claims by Mr Gbadamosi that the Lagos East senatorial by-election was marred by electoral fraud, the APC in Lagos dismissed the claims adding that they were satisfied with INEC’s conduct of the election.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, the APC said that the exercise was not manipulated, adding that the electorate exercised their freedom of choice in Lagos East.

Oladejo said: “We’re not surprised by Gbadamosi’s reaction to the results of an election that’s yet to be officially declared because he’s so predictable.

“However, we acknowledge feelers from our agents who have reported an overwhelming victory for the APC candidate, Tokunbo Abiru.

“We can only empathise with a serial contestant with a consistent record of monumental failure and rejection at the polls in Lagos.

“The results as they trickle in have put a lie to his propaganda and fictitious opinion poll.

“The electorate in the Lagos East Senatorial District have spoken loudly and decisively.”

”The allegation of rigging is especially laughable with his loss in his ancestral home.

“Hopefully, he can be rehabilitated politically to resuscitate his still-born political misadventure.”

Below are the official election results from the Local Governments in Lagos East as shared by The Nation:

Shomolu

APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Epe

APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Ikorodu

APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

Kosofe

APC: 13,723

PDP: 2,661

