As part of resolutions at the emergency meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the National Executive Committee of the party has extended the tenure of the Caretaker Committee by six months.

Similarly, a former APC National Vice Chairman, South-south, Ntufam Hilliard Eta was expelled by the party. Also, the NEC dissolved all State, zonal and national structures of the party.

The meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari was physically attended by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also in attendance were governors of the party, led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and governor of Yobe State, Atiku Bagudu.

Mai Mala Buni, the National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, led other members of the party’s NEC, including President Muhammadu Buhari, into the meeting.

The virtual emergency meeting followed calls by the party in November to review its position and deliberate on its next line of action as it concerns its national leadership.

Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna state who spoke with State House correspondents after the meeting said Eta was suspended for failing to withdraw the court case he instituted against the caretaker committee.

It would be recalled that the caretaker committee was instituted by President Buhari after the Oshiomhole-led National was sacked from office in June.

In an opening remark at the ongoing meeting, Buhari called on all APC members to respect the party’s decisions.

Excerpts of Buhari’s speech shared by The Punch reads:

“I want to appeal to all our party members and leaders at all levels, to try and make the required sacrifices so that we are able to collectively restore our progressive and democratic political party, which can nurture and give expression to our collective dream of building a strong, united and developed Nigeria.

“May I use this opportunity to remind all of us of the need to recreate our negotiation secret of 2012, 2013 under our legacy parties. What guided our success to achieve the merger that produced the APC was the respect we were able to have for each other.

“In those times, decisions reached at both formal and informal consultations were respected with trusted initiatives taken and believed that they were needed to produce the required political platform that could guarantee electoral victory.

“Everyone of us as leaders ensured that those decisions were respected. I have through consultations of the caretaker committee and other leaders of the party, agree that our challenges in the party require that we take steps to rebuild the party from wards to national levels.”

