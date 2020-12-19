Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Ogbobula Isaac-led Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has suspended Senator Magnus Abe, Igo Aguma, Livinstone Wechie and Worgu Boms.

Isaac, who made the declaration on Saturday in Port Harcourt, recommended their expulsion from the party accusing them of anti-party activities.

He also declared the expulsion of all the persons, who were inaugurated as caretaker committee leaders in wards and local government areas by Aguma.