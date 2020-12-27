Daily News

Breaking: Apostle Bako, wife regain freedom

By
0
breaking:-apostle-bako,-wife-regain-freedom
Views: Visits 5

BREAKING: Police nab domestic staff behind kidnap of University lecturer in CalabarBy Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies in Kaduna state have announced the release of Apostle Emmanuel Ego Bako and his wife, Mrs Cindy Bako on Sunday afternoon by their abductors.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State ,said the cleric and his wife were kidnapped on Friday evening at Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road in Jema’a local government.

READ ALSO: Ndigbo deserve independent Ohanaeze — World Congress

The Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Kaduna State, Rev Tony Inwulale has also confirmed the development to the government.

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has expressed his relief and happiness over the development and offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.

Vanguard News Nigeria

East Africa: Cyclone Over Madagascar, Heading Towards Beira

Previous article

Ekiti 2022: We want to produce next governor, EKSU Alumni tells political parties

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News