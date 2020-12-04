Daily News

BREAKING: Appeal Court upholds death sentence for Maryam Sanda

By
0
breaking:-appeal-court-upholds-death-sentence-for-maryam-sanda
Views: Visits 6

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the death sentence handed a mother of one, Maryam Sanda, convicted for murdering her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, a cousin of former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.

A three-man panel of the court, in a judgment on Friday afternoon, dismissed Sandra’s appeal for lacking in merit.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was earlier this year, by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, convicted for murder and ordered to be hanged.

Details shortly…

Appeal court upholds Maryam Sanda’s death sentence

Previous article

Appeal Court affirms death sentence for Maryam Sanda

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News