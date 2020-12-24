There was pandemonium on Thursday morning at Sankera, the headquarters of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State as three policemen and two others were gunned down by armed militias.

The armed men were said to have invaded the residence of the Katsina-Ala local government chairman, Alfred Atera where they killed three policemen and two other people.

Prior to this recent ugly incident, there had been relative peace in the Katsina-Ala axis of the state after men of the Nigeria military killed the notorious criminal, Gana.

The armed militias reportedly struck at around 11:30 am on Thursday when many residents of the community gathered at the house of the local government chairman to get presents in view of the Christmas tomorrow.

“It was around 11:30 am that gunmen stormed the house where many people had gathered for Christmas largesse at the time they left, three policemen and two others were killed,” a resident who wanted his identity masked told newsmen.

Confirming the attack, the Information Officer of the local government, Tertsea Benga, said three policemen and two civilians were killed in his boss residence.

Benga who spoke to Nigerian Tribune said: “People were trooping into the chairman’s residence for Christmas largesse when suddenly some gunmen struck, they killed three policemen and two other civilian -one of them, a gateman at the house.

Benga, however, confirmed that the incident happened between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm on Thursday.

The State Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene is yet to confirm the development as at the time of filing this report.

Like this: Like Loading...