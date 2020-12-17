Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

The Nigerian Army and other security agencies on Thursday cordoned off the Abakaliki Building Materials Market.

The security agents were said to have surrounded the market in a commando-style around 9 am.

They refused to allow anyone inside the market while those already inside before they came were not allowed to leave.

They also closed off the Afikpo road leading to the market forcing motorists to take alternate routes.

The Afikpo road is the main entrance into Abakaliki from the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway and the closure caused heavy traffic around the area.

A top security source said the security agencies were at the market following the alleged discovery of a cache of ammunition in the market.

“We are still investigating,” the source said.

A source at the market claimed the ammunition were loaded in a truck and disguised with other goods.

The source claimed the goods were bound for Yola, Adamawa state.

The source’s claims could not be independently verified at press time.

Police Commissioner Philip Maku did not respond to numerous queries for comment to this story.

It was also gathered that the state governor, David Umahi later visited the market around 11 pm to see things for himself.