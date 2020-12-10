Major-general John Olu Irefin, a general officer commanding (GOC) six division, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state is dead. General Irefin also a land component commander, Operation Delta Safe, died of complications from COVID-19 while attending the annual chief of army staff conference in Abuja,



The conference has been cancelled by the army and participants comprising principal staff officers, GOCs, commandants of army schools, commanders of army operations have been asked to go into isolation for 14 days.

Sagir Musa, acting director of army public relations, announced the cancellation of the conference in a statement on Thursday, saying it was to prevent any further spread of the disease.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform members of the public that due to resurgence of COVID 19 Pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday 8 December 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive to COVID 19, the remaining activities of the conference have therefore been immediately cancelled,” he said.

“All the participants have been mandated to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Federal Government’s protocol for COVID 19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease. All inconveniences hereby regretted, please. Thanks for your usual understanding and cooperation.”

According to The Cable, General Irefin, who was from Ayetoro Gbede, Kogi state, just buried his mother two weeks ago. He was GOC 81 Division in Lagos before his posting to Port Harcourt in July 2020. Earlier, Musa said the COAS has also pruned down the number of attendees to the wedding solemnisation of his son, Hamisu Buratai, scheduled for Friday. He had said participants at the COAS conference would not participate in the wedding.