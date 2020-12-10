Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The General Officer Commanding 6th Division, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Maj-Gen. Johnson Olu Irefin has reportedly died of complications associated with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The sudden death of Irefin, who assumed the command of the division in July 2020 replacing Maj.-Gen. Felix Agugo, was said to have thrown the army into mourning.

Though the Army Public Relations Officer, Maj. Charles Ekeocha, kept mum over the development, a senior military officer from Abuja confirmed it describing his death as shocking.

He said: “One of our fine officers is dead. He is the GOC 6th Division. He died in Abuja after developing complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Prior to assuming the command of the 6 Division and Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, Port Harcourt Barracks, Irefin was the immediate-past GOC 81 Division Nigerian Army Lagos.