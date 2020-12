By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has suspended it’s over night months strike.

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi announced the suspension of the strike at a press conference on Wednesday morning in Abuja.

This followed the decision by the Federal Government to pay two – months salary arrears of ASUU members.

Prof Ogunyemi stated that the decision to suspend the action was taken by the National Executive Committee of the union.

Details shortly…