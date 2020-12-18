Bandits reportedly attacked the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda’s convoy, Sanusi Muhammad Asha, killing three policemen and five other people in the process.
According to Channels, the incident occurred last night when the traditional ruler was returning to his base in Zamfara State from Abuja.
Details later...
