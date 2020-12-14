UEFA Champions League

Barcelona will face Paris Saint-Germain in a last 16 fixture of the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League in what appears to be the toughest of the pairings done on Monday.

Last season’s finalist PSG topped group H and will face a Messi-led Barcelona that’s still struggling to put its house in order.

In other pairings, Borussia Monchengladbach will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Lazio will meet defending champions, Bayern Munich, while three-times finalist Atletico Madrid will seek to end the run of 2012 winner Chelsea.

FC Porto will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and last season semi-finalist RB Leipzig faces Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

See full fixtures below…

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs FC Bayern Munich

Athletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

FC Porto vs Juventus

FC Barcelona vs PSG

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Vanguard News Nigeria