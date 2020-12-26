The Christmas music concert purportedly organised by a young millionaire in the ancient Benue town of Otukpo turned bloody as one of the policemen at the venue allegedly shot and killed two young people, Nigerian Tribune is reporting.

It was gathered that the carnival which held at Ochacho avenue, a palatial residence of the young millionaire in Otukpo, was filled to the brim when a policeman suddenly shot and killed two people.

An eyewitness revealed that the carnival for which music star, Davido, was supposed to be a guest performing artist, had barely taken off around 11:00 pm when he heard gunshots fired by one of the policemen on duty at the event.

“The sound of gunshots made me run towards the gate in fear as I did not know what was happening.

“Several other people also took to their heels; although it was not easy for most people to identify the location of their vehicles,” the eyewitness said.

Confirming the report, Chairman of Otukpo local government, George Ali, said that a young lady and young man died in the incident.

Ali said that the organizer of the music carnival flouted federal and Benue state governments directive banning social gathering already put in place as a result of the second wave of COVID-19.

The chairman said:

“It is true there was an incident and two people died, a young lady and young man died, their corpses have been deposited in the hospital morgue.”

“I have spoken to the Area Commander and the Division Police Officer, they are investigating the incident. The gathering in the first place is not proper because the federal government has directed that there should be no social gathering and it was followed by the state government, there should be compliance to the directives,” Ali added.

The chairman noted that he is already putting together a report that would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.

However, the Benue State Police Command, through its spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene said that police did not kill anybody in Otukpo.

