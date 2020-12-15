Following reports that 333 boys were kidnapped from Government Science School Kankara, Katsina State, last Friday, Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a report by HumAngle, and French news outlet, AFP, the Islamic sect confirmed that they are yet to declare the conditions for their release, contrary to reports by the Katsina Government.

In a 4minutes, 27 seconds-long video recording made available in the early hours of Tuesday, Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, stated that the terror group were responsible for the abduction.

Shekau said in the video obtained by HumAngle:

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet.

“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earth knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims.”

“In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina,” he added for emphasis before signing off the statement by confirming himself as Shekau, leader of the Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad.

This recent development makes the abduction of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, the group’s first major operation in the northwest.

A top source within Boko Haram confirmed told the publication that no demands have been made yet. This puts questions to the claim made by the Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, on Monday while meeting President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown, Daura.

“The Governor, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return to their homes,” presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, reported after the meeting.

Boko Haram, however, insisted that the only time they spoke with the parents was to warn them to tell the military to desist from making any attempts to forcefully rescue the boys.

Boko Haram had in 2014 abducted 276 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State. Since then, only 164 have been freed while 112 others remain missing.

A similar attack occurred in 2018 where 110 schoolgirls were kidnapped from the Government Girls Science School in Dapchi, Yobe State.

International publications had it that the government secretly complied with the demands of the terror group by paying a huge ransom and freeing some high-profile Boko Haram commanders.

