Suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram insurgents have invaded the village of the Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, embarking on a looting spree as well as the destruction of lives and properties.

The terrorists were said to have invaded the governor’s village, Ajiri in Mafa Local Government Area of the state on Saturday evening and Vanguard reports that the military is on ground engaging the terrorists with airstrikes with residents scampering for safety.

Ajiri, which is reported to be less than 50km drive from Maiduguri the state capital, had been desolate for a long time until the Governor through the ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) constructed 500 housing units, for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) relocated from the state capital to take refuge in.

While relocating the IDPs, the governor had pleaded with terrorists to lay down their arms, adding that the insurgents must know that the IDPs who had returned were directly or indirectly related to them.

As at press time, the number of casualties following the invasion by the Boko Haram insurgents is still uncertain.

This renewed attack is coming barely 24 hours after armed insurgents laid an ambush along the Maiduguri-Damaturu 125km road killing over 5 people abducting at least 35 motorists and travellers, whisking them to an unknown destination.

