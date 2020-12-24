Boko Haram fighters have laid siege on Chibok, Biu and Gombi communities in Borno and Adamawa States respectively, wrecking havoc.

The attacks came on Thursday evening comes hours after President Muhammadu Buhari had praised the military’s successes in the fight against insurgency while speaking during the induction of combat aircraft for the Air Force.

Buhari had said, “It is on record that one of our key promises to the Nigerian people is the resolve to maintain and leading in confronting the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other forms of criminality that bedevil our country. The successes we have achieved so far have restored some level of stability not only in the Borno and Yobe States but also in Adamawa State,” he declared.

A source told HumAngle that residents of Garkida have fled to the mountain range for protection.

This is not the first time these communities are coming under Boko Haram attacks.

In February 2020, ISWAP terrorists killed some residents, burnt house and looted properties, prompting many of them to abandon the town and seek refuge on surrounding hills.

Boko Haram, in May 2020, attacked Debiro, a town close to Biu Local Government Area, destroying public properties in the community.

The attacks in Chibok is quite common including the notorious abduction of 276 schoolgirls and burning of buildings in 2014.

The decade-long conflict in the Northeast has killed at least 30,000 people and displaced over millions.

Details of the ongoing attacks in the communities remain sketchy at the moment.

Updates later…

.

Like this: Like Loading...