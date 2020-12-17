Screenshot from the video released by Boko Haram showing the abducted boys

Screenshot from the video released by Boko Haram showing the abducted boys

Despite denials from the Katsina State Government that the schoolboys abducted from the Government Science Secondary School Kankara were not in the custody of Boko Haram insurgents, the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of terrorists’ group has released a new video confirming that it has custody of the students.

The release also confirms that the students are still alive and the terror group is prepared to negotiate their freedom, HumAngle Nigeria is reporting.

In the 6mins:30secs video made public on Thursday, December 17, Shekau was said to have spoken, as well as, one of the schoolboys who appeared to have been brutalized with bloodstains.

The video which appeared to have been shot in an area surrounded by trees captured tens of other young boys all covered in dust.

Speaking, the student with bloodstains urged the Federal Government to settle amicably with their abductors while pleading against the use of military force in rescuing them.

Watch the video below:

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Boko Haram, in a video released in the wee hours of Tuesday, claimed to have abducted the 333 schoolboys from Katsina State.

In the video, Shekau said:

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet.

“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earth knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims,” he said in the video.

“In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina,” he added for emphasis before signing off the video by confirming himself as Shekau, leader of the Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad.

Like this: Like Loading...