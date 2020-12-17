By Nwafor Sunday

Boko Haram has Thursday released a video showing the abducted Kankara schoolboys.

The video obtained by SaharaReporters, which lasted for 4 minutes 8 seconds, had Abu Muhammed, Abubakar Bin Muhammed Shekar, the leader of Jamatu Ahlis Sunnah Lid Da’wah Wul Jihad, took responsibility of the invasion and abduction of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

His statement contradicted the submission of the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who yesterday opined that the perpetrators are local bandits roaming the forests of Zamfara and Katsina and not Boko Haram.

However, Abu Muhammed speaking further in the video, gave reason for the abduction. He said that the act was carried out so that “Our religion will rise and disbelief will fall”.

He noted that Western education is not for the sake of Allah and his messenger and what is being taught is not for the sake of Allah and his messenger.

He noted that they have not killed anyone, but whoever they will kill must have rejected their religion.

