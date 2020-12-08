Margaret Keenan was the first Brit to be given the life-saving jab in Coventry. SOURCE: The Sun.

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old British grandmother has become the first person in the world to get the new Pfizer Covid-19 jab on Tuesday, as the NHS kicked off its biggest vaccine campaign ever.

Margaret Keenan was given the life-saving jab at 6.31a.m. on Tuesday, at her local hospital in Coventry, West Midlands.

She is among hundreds of pensioners and health workers that will receive the vaccine on what is being dubbed V-Day, The (UK) Sun reports.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, hailed it as a historic moment — and urged all Brits to get the jab when invited.

The eyes of the world will be on Britain this morning, with the start of the vaccine rollout broadcast live from a Midlands hospital at 7a.m.

Hundreds of Brits across the country will be inoculated today, with vulnerable over-80s, care home workers and NHS staff first in line.

Equality campaigner, Dr Hari Shukla, 87, told of his pride and delight as he prepared to receive the injection in Newcastle today.

The dad of four and grandfather of nine, who was invited by his GP on Friday, said: “I was very excited I got the opportunity of joining in and taking part, so we are very, very pleased and happy and excited as well.

“I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine, I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can.”