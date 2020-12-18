Breaking News

BREAKING: Buhari meets Kankara schoolboys

By Samuel Oamen

President Muhammadu Buhari, is meeting with the released students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State.

The boys were released on Thursday, December 17 in Zamfara State and taken to Katsina State on Friday morning amidst tight security.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, had tweeted that Buhari would be meeting with the students.

Details shortly…

