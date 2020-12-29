Following the clamour from several quarters for President Muhammadu Buhari to let go of his service chiefs and appoint new service chiefs who will bring in fresh ideas and tactics on ways to tackle the growing insecurity in the country, The Street Journal can confidently confirm that come 2021, the service chiefs will be dropped without hesitation.

Shortly after he assumed office in 2015, Buhari wasted no time to sack the service chiefs who were appointed by former president Goodluck Jonathan and appointed new Service Chiefs and a National Security Adviser.

He appointed Major-General Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin as the Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General T.Y. Buratai as the Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff.

He also appointed Air Vice Marshal Monday Riku Morgan as the Chief of Defence Intelligence and retired Major-General Babagana Monguno as the National Security Adviser.

Unfortunately, the service chiefs have all under performed in their duties as can be seen with the high incidence of banditry, terrorism and general insecurity in the country.

Many Nigerians, including members of the House of Representatives, members of the Senate, have repeatedly called for the sack of the service chiefs, a call which the president has repeatedly ignored.

Besides, they are all over due for retirement having spent more than 35 years in military service. But the president has continued to hold them back, by first extending their services in 2015 by two years and renewing their services again in 2017, which is contrary to the rules of public service which stipulates that the compulsory retirement age for all grades in the service shall be 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

While Olonisakin has been in service for 39 years, Buratai has been in service for 37 years. Abubakar has spent 40 years in service and Ibas has spent 37 years in service.

Their continued stay has caused a lot of disaffection, distrust, disloyalty among the rank and file of the military.

There are indications that the recent abduction of over 300 schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, a day after the president arrived the state for a week private meeting in the same state, may just be the trigger that is prompting him to finally let go of the service chiefs.

Besides plans to sack the service chiefs next year, The Street Journal also gathered that the president also plans to drop six ministers who may have under performed in the discharge of their duties.

