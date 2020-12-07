President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly.

This was disclosed by Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie via her Twitter handle.

“FireFLASHFire, FireFLASHFire President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday 10th December 2020,” she said.

Recall that the House in a resolution had demanded that Buhari should be invited to come and brief them on the worsening security situation in the country. The resolution came on the heels of the recent massacre of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Speaker, who noted that the lawmakers did not fix a date for the President to appear, said a date has now been agreed, which he did not reveal but only saying it is “in the near future.”

Speaking on the agenda of the meeting, he said, “What we basically sought is to convey the resolution of the House and to fix a date, which we did not fix out of respect for Mr. President and his very tight schedule, what date will be convenient. We have agreed on a date and he will meet with the House to address the situation.”

While noting that he would communicate the date to the media, Gbajabiamila added: “He’s is a perfect democrat. He will come and address the House in the nearest future.”