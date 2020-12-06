By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Plateau south senatorial by-election, Prof. Nora Dabu’ut, has been declared winner.
According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Idris A Male, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lafia, Nassarawa state, in Shendam, said, Dabu’ut polled a total of 83,151 votes while George Daika, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 70,838 votes.
The first female academician, Prof Dabu’ut defeated her opponent in 4 out of the six local government areas in the senatorial district. while the PDP candidate, Daika, won in 2 local Government Areas.
BELOW ARE RESULTS OF ALL THE LGAs.
LANGTANG NORTH
APC: 12241
PDP: 16841
Difference: 4,600
LANGTANG SOUTH
APC: 9321
PDP: 12439
Difference: 3,118
MIKANG
APC: 8425
PDP: 7887
Difference: 538
SHENDAM
APC: 18542
PDP: 10223.
Difference 8,319.
QUAN-PAN LGA
APC: 12,784
PDP: 10, 641.
Difference: 2,143
WASE
APC: 21,838
PDP: 12,807
Difference: 9,031
TOTAL
APC: 83,151
PDP: 70,838
MARGIN OF WIN: 12,313
