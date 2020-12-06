Daily News

BREAKING: By-election: APC wins Plateau south senate seat

By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Plateau south senatorial by-election, Prof. Nora Dabu’ut, has been declared winner.

According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Idris A Male, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lafia, Nassarawa state, in Shendam, said, Dabu’ut polled a total of 83,151 votes while George Daika, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 70,838 votes.

The first female academician, Prof Dabu’ut defeated her opponent in 4 out of the six local government areas in the senatorial district. while the PDP candidate, Daika, won in 2 local Government Areas.

BELOW ARE RESULTS OF ALL THE LGAs.

LANGTANG NORTH


APC: 12241


PDP: 16841


Difference: 4,600

LANGTANG SOUTH


APC: 9321


PDP: 12439


Difference: 3,118

MIKANG


APC: 8425


PDP: 7887


Difference: 538

SHENDAM


APC: 18542


PDP: 10223.


Difference 8,319.

QUAN-PAN LGA


APC: 12,784


PDP: 10, 641.


Difference: 2,143

WASE


APC: 21,838


PDP: 12,807


Difference: 9,031

TOTAL


APC: 83,151


PDP: 70,838


MARGIN OF WIN: 12,313

