By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Plateau south senatorial by-election, Prof. Nora Dabu’ut, has been declared winner.

According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Idris A Male, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lafia, Nassarawa state, in Shendam, said, Dabu’ut polled a total of 83,151 votes while George Daika, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 70,838 votes.

The first female academician, Prof Dabu’ut defeated her opponent in 4 out of the six local government areas in the senatorial district. while the PDP candidate, Daika, won in 2 local Government Areas.

BELOW ARE RESULTS OF ALL THE LGAs.

LANGTANG NORTH



APC: 12241



PDP: 16841



Difference: 4,600

LANGTANG SOUTH



APC: 9321



PDP: 12439



Difference: 3,118

MIKANG



APC: 8425



PDP: 7887



Difference: 538

SHENDAM



APC: 18542



PDP: 10223.



Difference 8,319.

QUAN-PAN LGA



APC: 12,784



PDP: 10, 641.



Difference: 2,143

WASE



APC: 21,838



PDP: 12,807



Difference: 9,031

TOTAL



APC: 83,151



PDP: 70,838



MARGIN OF WIN: 12,313