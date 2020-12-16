In its ruling on Thursday, the court held that Okon Abang, judge of a federal high court in Abuja, exhibited bias in the case of the former PDP spokesman, The Cable is reporting.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Metuh on seven counts of money laundering for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser.

Justice Okon Abang who delivered the judgement, found Metuh guilty in a trial that started in 2016. Metuh was arrested on January 5, 2015, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arraigned by the anti-graft agency alongside his company, Destra Investment, on an amended seven-count charge of diversion of the money received when Sambo Dasuki who was the National Security Adviser.

Metuh during his trial had told the court that the N400 million was spent on a “special national assignment.”

Apart from the N400 million, which he was accused of laundering, the former PDP spokesperson was also accused of transacting with the sum of $2 million without going through a financial institution, in violation of a provision of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The defendants had on February 18, 2016, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

In the course of the trial, the prosecution called eight witnesses while the first defendant (Metuh) called 14 witnesses and himself as the fifteenth witness, while the second defendant called one witness.

In defending himself, Metuh tried to call two key witnesses: a former president, Goodluck Jonathan, and Mr Dasuki. His legal team believed the statement of either or both witnesses would vindicate him.

The former PDP spokesperson said Jonathan was the one who, as president, authorised the NSA to give out the contract, although this was when Jonathan himself was running for reelection.

Dasuki, as the NSA, was supposed to testify in favour of Metuh by confirming that the contract was legally awarded and payment made. He was to also confirm that the contract was executed based on its terms.

But Dasuki was himself enmeshed in a matter with the State Security Service, the domestic intelligence outfit whose agents arrested the former NSA in December 2015 and kept him in custody for several years until December 2019.