Boss Mustapha

By Omeiza Ajayi— ABUJA

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and Chairman, Presidential Task Force PTF on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has gone into self-isolation after some members of his family tested positive for the virus.

Mustapha, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night, said he and his wife are currently negative, but needed to observe all safety precautions by self-isolating.

The statement, which Boss Mustapha personally signed, read: “I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (Saturday) evening.

“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

“My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.

“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.

“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19.

“As a family, we covet your prayers. Please take responsibility for yourself and to protect our country,” Boss Mustapha added.

Vanguard News Nigeria