Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, has died of respiratory complications which some quarters have linked to COVID-19.

Mr Ibrahim who is from Kwara State died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, on Friday, December 18, after suffering from complications allegedly linked to pneumonia.

Disclosing this development to Vanguard, a reporter with AIT in Calabar, Mr Rasheed Olarewaju, said the Commissioner of Police was rushed to the UCTH this morning where he gave up the ghost.

While many have said Mr Ibrahim died of coronavirus complications, Olarewaju said, “Nobody should tell you he died of COVID-19, the doctors said he died of pneumonia”.

He added that plans are on the way to move the body of the late Commissioner to Kwara State where he would be interred according to Islamic rites.

While the Cross River Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, is yet to confirm and reveal what claimed the life of the Commissioner, a source in the police further told the publication that Mr Ibrahim was diabetic and had been ill for some time.

“They have told us to report today at State Police Command headquarters by 3.00 pm in solidarity with him as he is to be given an award for excellent services but nobody told us he is dead.”. The police source added.

