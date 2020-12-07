Daily News

BREAKING: #EndSARS protesters hit Osogbo roads, storm House of Assembly

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Protesters on Monday hit streets in Osogbo capital of Osun State demanding the release of all detained protesters and unfreezing of their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The protesters converged at the Ogo-Oluwa area and marched to the Osun State House of Assembly along with the State Secretariat, Abere.

The placards read: “We are not fighting for any political party”, “#End Bad Judiciary in Nigeria”, ” #End fake judicial panel of Inquiry in Osun”, “Unfreeze all the frozen account”, ” We are Nigerian youths” among others.

