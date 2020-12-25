By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

There was confusion in Sabo Area in Osogbo on Friday morning as some hoodlums armed with guns invaded the area, killed one and injured others.

The incident degenerated and the hoodlums are now looting shops in those areas. The Nation learnt.

It was gathered that the hoodlums had on Thursday night went to the area claiming they are holding a ‘Candle Night Procession’ for one of their member that died.

However, the hoodlums attacked residents and business owners in the area. They shot one trader in the process while they attacked others who sustain injuries, which led to pandemonium in the area.

Subsequently, on Friday morning they returned to the area and unleashed mayhem by robbing and looting shops owners in the area.

Many of the shops in the area have closed down as a result of sporadic gunshots in the area.

As at the time of filing this report the area is still tensed as some Hausa traders in the area armed themselves with knives, cutlasses, clubs, stones to protect their shops.

Details shortly…