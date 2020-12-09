A file photo of Barr. Bashir Mohammed.

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped Barr. Bashir Mohammed, the member representing Nguroje Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly.

A family source who preferred anonymity said the Chairman House Committee on Information was picked up from his residence behind Dr Jalo Eid prayer ground in Jalingo at about 1:45 am.

The source also disclosed that during the operation which lasted for about three hours, there was no interference by any security operative to stop their operation.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal is yet to confirm the abduction.

Details later.