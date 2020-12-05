By Raymond Mordi

The Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has delivered his Polling Unit 004, Ward 4, Oke-Balogun registration area for the candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tokunbo Abiru.

The APC’s Abiru scored 97 votes out of the 111 votes cast at the unit, while his closest challenger, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) got 10 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ADP got two votes and the ADC followed with one vote. One of the votes cast at the unit was voided.

The number of registered voters at the unit is 738.