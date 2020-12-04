By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has disqualified Chukwuma Francis Ibezim as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Imo North Senatorial by-election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment on Friday, disqualified Ibezim from contesting the election on the grounds that he made false statements/declarations in the affidavit and documents he submitted to the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), wherein he presented falsified and uncertified photocopies of West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.

Justice Ekwo found that the WASC certificate he submitted ” bears two different and irreconcilable names – Ibezim Chukwuma Frank and Ibezim Francis Chukwuma.

The judge ordered INEC to remove his name from the list of candidates for the by-election.

The judgement was on a suit marked:FHC/ABJ/CS/1229/2020 filed by Asomugha Tony Elebeke, with Ibezim, APC and INEC as defendants.

