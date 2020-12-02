By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to face the House of Representatives to address the country on recent security crisis bugging the nation.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari in his office at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, Wednesday evening.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, passed a resolution, inviting the President to the chambers of the House to answer questions over the security situation in the country.

The summon on the President was a reaction to the unabated activities of terrorists and bandits in different parts of the country, especially in the north, and the killing of tens of rice farmers in Zabarmari community, Borno State, over the weekend.

Although the agreed date was not disclosed, Gbajabiamila said the President would honour the summon and provide required enlightenment on security developments across the country.

“We came here to see the President, he was ever so willing to listen as typical of Mr. President the usual democrat that he is. And what we basically sought was to convey the resolution of the House and to fix a date, which we did not fix out of respect for Mr. President, and his very tight schedule when a date will be convenient, we have agreed on a date he will meet with the House to address the situation.

“We will communicate the date to you, he is a perfect democrat and he will come to the House to address members and it will be in the nearest future.

“He is coming to talk to Nigerians through the House. You know the House as we have it, as it is constituted, all of Nigeria is present in the House, every single constituency in this country is represented in the House. You shouldn’t look at it as Mr. President talking to the House, he is talking to Nigerians through their representatives,” he said.

Asked how he perceived the President might be reacting to the security situation in the country, Gbajabiamila said “I think he is more concerned than me or you, that’s what I can say. You know they say uneasy lies the head that wears the crown, we will leave everything until when he comes to the House, let me not preempt him, but all I can tell you right now is that he is fully committed to the security, the welfare, lives and property of Nigerians.”

It would be recalled that the Senate, on Tuesday, also passed a resolution, which among other things, called on the President to sack all service chiefs, noting that the administration has failed to secure lives of Nigerians.